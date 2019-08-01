Apple upgrade blamed for thousands of 911 emergency hang-ups

CBS New York:

911 dispatchers in Nebraska say an Apple upgrade is to blame for a rise in the number of unintentional calls.

Sarpy County Communications in Papillion said it has received 7,000 abandoned calls so far this year, taking up valuable time and resources that could used for true emergencies.

Sarpy dispatchers say Apple upgrade causing thousands of 911 hang-ups https://t.co/ESA3ROrxxU pic.twitter.com/18YWbOJBas — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) July 30, 2019

Officials say an Apple upgrade is to blame for the rise in abandoned 911 calls. They say if you hit the button on the side of an Apple iPhone enough times, it will ask if you want to call 911.

“If you push a button too long, or one of the buttons, it may be a pre-programmed thing to call 911, or SOS. It may ask you, but if it’s in your pocket, you don’t know,” said William Muldoon, the communication director.