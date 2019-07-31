Apple’s Q319 earnings set fire to reams of fake news

Daniel Eran Dilger for AppleInsider:

Prominent papers including The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg have erected “piles of bad news” that have sought to portray Apple as wholly dependent on iPhone unit shipments, irreparably battered in China, unable to innovate in new product categories and incompletely mismanaged while bleeding away talent.

However, these stories commonly advanced by Tripp Mickle of The Wall Street Journal and Mark Gurman of Bloomberg were just as poorly researched and cobbled together as their previously incorrect reports that insisted Apple would be unable to find buyers for iPhone X in 2017 and iPhone XS in 2018 — phony ideas that were both supposedly grounded on real data from “the supply chain.”

Both continue to front purely asinine reports that suggest Apple has no idea what it is doing, even as the iPhone maker remains the only very profitable handset maker globally—while also uniquely advancing mass market sales of wearables and delivering major new growth in Services, even as it also sustains growth in both Macs and iPads in a market where most PCs and tablets are not performing well.