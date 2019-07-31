How Apple’s iCloud is moving forward

Via Apple Gazette:

It’s now roughly eight years since Apple first launched iCloud, but the company’s investment in cloud technology is still growing. The reasons are simple. Looking ahead, the future of digital communications, home computing and information technology are going to be on the cloud, one way or another. Apple knows this and is determined to be a major player… In January 2018, Apple announced plans to spend $10bn on building more of its own data centers in the US over the next five years, later pledging that it would spend nearly half of that amount ($4.5bn) in 2019. This was in light of revelations that Apple had been paying rivals Amazon $30m per year to use its web servers. It was already known that Apple also ran part of its cloud on Google. While this is hardly unique – other Amazon cloud customers include Spotify and Netflix – Apple seems determined to own its own server space before too long, something that will be essential to the company’s long-term goals.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup.

• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004

• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015