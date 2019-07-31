Apple Watch and AirPods now make more money than iPad

Luke Dormehl for Cult of Mac:

Apple’s wearables division, including Apple Watch and AirPods, is now bigger than the company’s iPad business. That’s a pretty astonishing statistic, and shows just how Apple continues to shift. Just a decade ago, Apple’s wearables division didn’t exist. Meanwhile, the iPad was the fastest-selling new product in Apple’s history… Individual unit sales still aren’t being shared, but Cook noted that: We had great results for Apple Watch, which set a new June quarter revenue record and is reaching millions of new users… Over 75% of customers buying Apple Watch in the June quarter were buying their first Apple Watch. We continue to see phenomenal demand for AirPods. And when you tally up the last four quarters, our wearables business is now bigger than 60 per cent of the companies in the Fortune 500.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple constantly evolves – even if that sometimes goes unnoticed for periods of time only to eventually emerge as a revelation to some as results like those of Q319 are released.

The Apple Watch is going to be a massive hit that sells millions upon millions of units. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, September 9, 2014

Once people start using Apple Watch, they aren’t going to want to leave it at home. Ever. And that’s bad, bad news for watchmakers not named Apple. – MacDailyNews Take, April 16, 2015