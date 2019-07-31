TechHive reviews Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: Bose has a brand-new flagship

Jonathan Takiff for TechHive:

With many a rival chomping at its heels, noise-cancelling headphone inventor Bose is pushing the innovation envelope again. Meet the new, flagship wireless Bose Noise Cancelling Headphone 700, boasting improved styling, engineering, and ergonomics.

Most significantly, the 700 jump out of the crowd with two-way noise cancellation—signal processing that clamps down sonic distractions on both the listening and the speaking sides. That’s a combination punch never tried before in a consumer headset, says the maker, and one that aims to greatly reduce miscommunications, whether you’re talking on the line to a real person or to your favorite digital assistant: Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Yes, these breakthrough headphones support all three.

So far, I’ve listened to the 700 for as long as seven hours straight without feeling fatigued. And these entertainers can keep at it for 20 hours between battery charges, making them ripe for an international sojourn. That number holds even with the Alexa voice-detection feature left on. A full charge with the supplied USB-C cable takes 2.5 hours; a quick charge of 15 minutes supplies 3.5 hours of playtime… Comfort contributions are also made by the surprising flex of the headphones’ metal band and its extended rim of padding, the four-way wiggle in the ear cups, and a reasonable weight of 8.96 ounces.