Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s 2020 iPhones to feature rear time-of-flight 3D sensors

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out today with a new report focused on the 2020 iPhones. The report reiterates that Apple is likely to incorporate time-of-flight sensors into future iPhones, starting in 2020.

According to Kuo, two of the new iPhones introduced in 2020 will feature time-of-flight sensors. These sensors could improve photo quality from the iPhone camera, as well as offer new augmented reality features.

Over the weekend, Kuo published a new report saying that all three new iPhone models in 2020 will support 5G connectivity… Apple is expected to introduce an all-new iPhone lineup in 2020 with 6.7-inch, 5.4-inch, and 6.1-inch screen sizes. For 2019, Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhone 11 models, with new camera features and more.