Apple supplier Foxconn gearing up for ‘iPhone 11’ assembly by recruiting new staff, offering incentives

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Ahead of Apple’s expected release of three new iPhones for 2019, manufacturer Foxconn is gearing up for production by recruiting new staff and also offering incentives for existing ones to continue. It’s increasing recruitment despite the expectation that iPhone sales will be similar to last year’s.

According to Economic Daily News, the company has offered a bonus of approximately $675 to each previous employee returning to the factory for the new production season… Foxconn will be producing two high-end models, presumed to be the successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. At the same time, the publication reports that some 150,000 LCD models — this year’s version of the iPhone XR — will be produced each month in India.