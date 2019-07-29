What’s new in Apple’s iOS 13 beta 5

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today released the fifth beta of iOS 13 to developers, bringing new bug fixes and adding and refining various iOS 13 and iPadOS features.

In the fifth beta, changes and updates are getting more minor than changes made in earlier betas, but beta 5 still has some notable additions and feature removals worth highlighting.

In iPadOS, there’s a new feature in the Settings menu that lets you customize the Home screen. You can set the app grid to be 4×5 or 6×5, which results in bigger or smaller icons. The “More” setting shows up to 30 smaller app icons, while the “Bigger” setting shows up to 20 larger app icons.