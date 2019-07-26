Apple Music may be reducing its free trial period to just one month

Apple may be planning to start offering a one month free trial of Apple Music instead of three months, according to a new banner on Apple’s webite.
On Apple’s page for accessories, there’s a banner that offers up a one month free trial of Apple Music rather than a three month free trial.
Clicking on the banner still brings up a prompt for a three month free trial in iTunes, and there are no mentions of a one month trial instead of a three month trial on Apple’s dedicated site for Apple Music.
MacDailyNews Take: While three months is a great trial period, it’s pretty generous. Potential subscribers should be able to tell if they want all of the music they could ever hope to handle for a mere $9.99 per month (or less in the cases of families and students) after a month.