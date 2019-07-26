Adobe’s new transparent display

Ina Fried for Axios:

Researchers at Adobe have developed a new type of transparent display that allows virtual images and video to appear convincingly next to real objects.

Glasses offer one way to bring together the digital and physical worlds, but that approach requires each person viewing to have a headset on, while this approach would allow the same effect to be shown to many people at once, which would be more useful for retail and other settings.

The company plans to detail the effort, known as Project Glasswing, at the Siggraph conference next week, but gave Axios a sneak peek at company HQ on Thursday.

Adobe's Glasswing in action (image: Axios)
MacDailyNews Take: Very cool way to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds!

