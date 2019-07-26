Warning: Generic iPhone chargers can electrocute you

Hannah Frishberg for The New York Post:

Generic iPhone chargers are significantly more dangerous than their Apple-produced counterparts, according to a new study published in the journal Annals of Emergency Medicine.

Several companies that investigated off-brand chargers concluded that “the majority of the generic chargers fail basic safety testing, making them a higher risk for electrical injury,” the report says.

One such analysis of 400 generic smartphone chargers found that 99 percent of them were unsafe, with 22 of the chargers causing serious damage during the testing process.

Injuries caused by these chargers includes burns and electrocution. In one case study, a patient was propelled from his bed by an “electric current.”