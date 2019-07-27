President Trump expects Apple to announce it will build plant in Texas

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he wanted Apple to build its plants in the United States and expects the technology firm to announce it will build one in Texas.

Well, I want Apple to build their plants in the United States. I don’t want them to build them in China. So when I heard that they were going to build in China, I said “OK, you can build in China, but when you send your product into the United States I’m going to tariff you.” But we’ll work it out. A man I have a lot of liking for and respect is Tim Cook, and we’ll work it out. I think they’re going to announce they’re going to build a plant in Texas. And if they do that I’m starting to get very happy. — U.S. President Trump

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, it’ll all work out.

