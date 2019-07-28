Apple reports earnings on Tuesday: Key things to watch

Annie Gaus for TheStreet:

Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings of $2.09 per share on sales of $53.3 billion, on average.

iPhone are Apple’s present, but services represent its future in the eyes of many analysts. The tech giant is preparing to roll out a slew of new services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and a credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs in the coming weeks and months. Reportedly, Apple plans to introduce the latter offering in the early part of August, with the rest expected this fall. While Apple probably won’y go into extensive detail about any of these individual offerings, investors are eager for any evidence of how the services might perform, how they’ll affect Apple’s overall business, and what else lies in store for Apple customers, such as new healthcare-focused initiatives for Apple Watch, further forays into financial services, automotive ambitions and otherwise.