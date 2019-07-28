Apple EEC filings reveal new iPad models

Venkatesh Gorantla for MySmartPrice:

Earlier this month, we came across new EEC [Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission] filings that revealed five new iPad model numbers running iPad OS 13. We have now spotted two new model numbers on the EEC website: A2200 and A2232. Similar to the models spotted on EEC previously, the A2200 and A2232 models run iPad OS 13 according to the filings.

Sadly, however, the EEC filings include no other information regarding the upcoming iPads… Recent rumors suggest a new iPad model will be entering mass production in July. The rumored iPad model is said to replace the 2018 iPad and might feature a 10.2-inch display.

Apple may also release two new iPad Pro models, likely featuring the next-generation Apple A13X Bionic chipset and a few other upgrades.