End of an era as Apple weans itself off the iPhone

James Ticomb for The Telegraph:

Apple will reach a landmark moment this week as it reveals that its iconic handset now makes up less than half of its turnover for the first time since the death of visionary founder Steve Jobs.

Sales of the device, seen by many as the world’s most successful consumer product, are expected to fall for a third successive quarter, according to Wall Street. It will mean the iPhone accounts for 49 per cent of sales in the three months to the end of June, according to Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley expects iPhone revenues to drop from US$30bn a year ago to US$26b, although total sales will increase slightly, from US$53b to US$54b as other divisions make up for the shortfall.

Quarterly services revenues are predicted to climb by a quarter to US$11.9bn, and its “other products” division, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods and iPods, by 30 per cent to $11.9bn.