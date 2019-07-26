Apple lost the 5G battle, but it paid Intel $1 billion to win the war

Apple agreed to use Qualcomm modems for the next six years, but now that they’re acquired Intel’s modem business, they may not need to.
Apple may have lost the 5G battle to Qualcomm, but it’s now in a position to win the war.
Apple said Thursday it will buy Intel’s smartphone modem business, which includes several patents and about 2,000 Intel employees, for $1 billion. It’s no secret Apple has been interested in developing its own modems for the iPhone, and buying up all that Intel IP puts it in a position to have one ready by the time its deal with Qualcomm runs out.
MacDailyNews Take: Well before its deal with Qualcomm runs out if all goes even remotely well.
In April’s settlement, Apple agreed to use Qualcomm modems for the next six years, with an option to extend the relationship another two. That gives Apple up to eight years to perfect the smartphone modems Intel was struggling with and get them up to par with Qualcomm’s technology…
Apple has a talented executive, SVP of hardware technologies Johny Srouji, on deck to make it happen. Srouji is the genius who turned Apple into a company that makes some of the best-performing mobile processors in the world… Now he’ll get a chance to do the same with an equally important iPhone component.
MacDailyNews Note: Earlier today, Reuters reported that Apple has charted an aggressive timeline for producing an internally-developed 5G modem for use in some of its products by 2021.
1 Comment
Apple can try to build a decent 5G broadband modem but it just seems unlikely they’ll ever build something better than what Qualcomm can build. Maybe Apple will get lucky but I think the odds are against Apple. It almost seems like a waste considering Apple’s insignificant iPhone market share. At least Qualcomm will be selling hundreds of millions of 5G modems to various smartphone manufacturers while Apple will be using just tens of millions of their own 5G modem in the iPhone or iPad. I wish Apple the best of luck but I already know Wall Street is betting against Apple.