Apple, other tech firms may also face antitrust investigations by individual U.S. states

Diane Bartz and Sheila Dang for Reuters:

Eight state attorneys general met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday to discuss the effect of big tech companies on competition, and various antitrust actions are being reviewed, the Texas attorney general’s office said in a statement.

The bipartisan group held discussions centered on “big tech companies stifling competition on the internet,” the statement said. The other participants were not named, although four other states have been identified as having attended.

“It was a productive meeting and we’re considering a range of possible antitrust actions against such companies,” the statement said.

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it was opening a broad investigation of major digital technology firms. While it did not identify them the agency appeared to reference Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc, and potentially Apple Inc.

New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, sent a representative to the Thursday meeting, and Florida was also present, according to a spokeswoman. Mississippi was at the meeting, a source said privately, and Politico reported that an official from Louisiana was there.