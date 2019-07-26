President Trump: Apple will not be given tariff wavers for Mac Pro parts that are made in China

U.S. President Donald Trump today said via Twitter, “Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!”

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Tuesday, “On the face of it, given only a cursory glance, it’s a bad PR look in the U.S. for flush-with-cash Apple to be moving production from Texas to China while asking for a ‘tax break.’ That’s how the average schmo on the street is going to see this.”