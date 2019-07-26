President Trump: Apple will not be given tariff wavers for Mac Pro parts that are made in China

U.S. President Donald Trump today said via Twitter, “Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!”
Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Tuesday, “On the face of it, given only a cursory glance, it’s a bad PR look in the U.S. for flush-with-cash Apple to be moving production from Texas to China while asking for a ‘tax break.’ That’s how the average schmo on the street is going to see this.”
Once again another carefully crafted & well thought out plan by CEO Tim Cook anticipating fall-out. Not.
peanuts
Another stupid tweet from America’s favourite president
somebody is getting pursued
“Um yah. We are moving our… what will be a $10,000 – $25,000 computer build out of the US over to China. Thus, we really would like a tariff exception for parts for it, or we won’t make our 8000% gross margins on it…”
Glad the admin didn’t cave for this. We (AKA – the USA) cannot give special privileges (many of which exist anyway) to every big player that says they need exceptions.
Exceptions are yet another version of crony capitalism at its worst. Large companies treated differently than small companies. Which, of course, should be illegal, but is not.
I’m not a tariff fan – at all. That said, once put into place, it had better be effective and caving to every big player that knocks on the door makes the tariff play all that more ineffective. Give to Apple (they already do for iPhones), and John Deere, CAT, Carrier, you name it, they’ll all come running – again – for exceptions “You did it for Apple!” “You want campaign donations or not?!”
Not caving is a solid move on many, many, fronts…
Tim was warned about this…
Trump met with ‘elite’ from silicon valley and had few things to discuss, one being trade with China.
From a Reuters article from Dec 2016:
Trump meets Silicon Valley elite after mutual mistrust in campaign
“The meeting focused chiefly on economic issues, including job creation, lowering taxes and trade dynamics with China.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-technology-idUSKBN1431I8
Did Tim think that Trump was just teasing?
Tim Cook is tone deaf. Horrible timing and an arrogant move on his part. This will be a low volume product but Tim Cooks needs to make sure their ONE product the iPhone is protected. Arrogant Stupid Move.
With apple’s insane profit margin of roughly 35-38% on the old Mac Pro I think Apple shouldn’t be given a waver. And Apple don’t give us the lame excuse you can find the screws you need; Apple has had 6 years to build the backend to make the new Mac Pro. Apple go invest in some robot factories to maker the parts you need. Would it hurt to drop your profit margin to 20 percent? I can only guess its greed and laziness that moved the macPro out of the U.S. Sure it would cost more but what about all the BS that apple strives to be an enlightened corporation where social responsibilities trump profits.
But what’s most shortsighted with apple’s decision to make the new Mac in China is the obvious foregone conclusion that all the design secrets will be leaked to almost every OMD PC maker in China; every innovation and design advancement that Apple has in the Mac Pro will now show up in cheaper china knock offs in 6 months.
Or to put another way, dose anyone think that if Huawei was left to they on internal design and development that they would have the super advanced and competitive phones they ship now. Of course Huawei can make their own innovation but for every original idea that is an Huawei phone, how many Apple and Samsung ideas and innovations where leaked (stolen) because the phones where made in a country that openly encourages transfer of IP.
You are right, but no matter how times it’s said a large number of people say you can’t make anything in the US.
Apple has the same insane profit margin on all their products. It is how they run the most profitable and most innovative tech company in the world.
Nothing like a little blather from a white nationalist to put the skids on the world’s most innovative profitable, and at times largest corporation.
Anybody who believes that MAGA-man’s protectionism is a benefit to the tech industry is delusional. Not to mention risking WWIII in the process, which will kill the tech revolution, which is highly dependent on globalism.
Aw, who hurt you?