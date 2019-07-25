NBCUniversal looks to challenge Apple TV+ and Netflix next April

Cynthia Littleton for Variety:

Comcast units are double down on the content and streaming wars as NBCUniversal plans to launch its advertising-supported streaming platform in April and Sky is vowing to double the volume of original content it delivers with an emphasis on European material. NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke and Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch talked up the company’s content options during Comcast’s second quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts. Burke said NBCU has more than 500 people working on the NBCUniversal streaming platform.

MacDailyNews Take: So, they’re only overstaffed by roughly 400.

NBCU recently struck a deal to scoop up exclusive streaming rights to “The Office” as a marquee property for the streaming service, although it will not return to NBCU from Netflix until 2021. Burke said NBCUniversal is also investing in originals for its streaming platform, which will be advertising supported and available for free to those who have a traditional MVPD subscription or for a monthly fee.

MacDailyNews Take: An MVPD is a “multichannel video programming distributor.” As in: a traditional cable or satellite provider or such things as an over-the-top (OTT) Internet television service, including our favorite: Sony’s Playstation Vue.

So, it sounds like NBCUniversal’s service will require a monthly fee if you don’t have an MVPD, yet still have ads. That usage case certainly sounds subpar.