With Apple’s iOS 12.4, you can migrate data directly to a new iPhone wirelessly or using a cable

With iOS 12.4 or later, you can now perform a local iPhone data migration when setting up your new iPhone.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

As part of Quick Start, you can now Transfer Your Data directly, without requiring the use iCloud or an iTunes backup. The iPhone defaults to using local WiFi, but you can transfer wired using the USB3 Camera Adapter and a Lightning cable.

To use the new iPhone set up option, both the new factory-reset iPhone and your existing iPhone must be running iOS 12.4 or later.

If you do have two compatible iPhones, perform a new iPhone set up wirelessly by holding your current iPhone near the new device to begin the Quick Start process. Confirm the Apple ID is correct and then follow the steps.