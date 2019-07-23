Apple iPhone supplier LG Display to invest $2.6 billion in South Korean OLED panel plant

Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee for Reuters:

LG Display said on Tuesday that it would invest 3 trillion won ($2.6 billion) in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels production line in South Korea.

The Apple supplier earlier forecast a tough 2019 as it invests heavily in OLED panels at a time of weak demand for smartphones and tech gadgets in general.

LG Display is shifting its mainstay liquid crystal display (LCD) business toward next-generation OLED panels, as the LCD panel industry is crowded with Chinese rivals.