Apple iPhone supplier LG Display to invest $2.6 billion in South Korean OLED panel plant

Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee for Reuters:
LG Display said on Tuesday that it would invest 3 trillion won ($2.6 billion) in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels production line in South Korea.
The Apple supplier earlier forecast a tough 2019 as it invests heavily in OLED panels at a time of weak demand for smartphones and tech gadgets in general.
LG Display is shifting its mainstay liquid crystal display (LCD) business toward next-generation OLED panels, as the LCD panel industry is crowded with Chinese rivals.
MacDailyNews Take: A second truly viable OLED producer for Apple would finally open up Samsung Display to some real competition, helping Apple play supplier off each other to achieve better component prices.