Apple supplier predicts strong consumer demand

Austrian Apple supplier AMS AG reported an upbeat outlook for the third quarter citing “supportive demand trends in the consumer market.”

Elizabeth Schulze for CNBC:

European chip stocks traded higher Tuesday after Apple supplier AMS reported strong second-quarter sales and an upbeat outlook in its consumer business. Shares of AMS, which provides 3D sensors for Apple’s FaceID [sic] technology as well as for Android devices, surged as much as 9% after the company said it expects revenue to reach $600-$640 million in the third quarter from its second quarter current revenue of $415 million. The Austrian chipmaker said it expects growth will be driven by “high volume ramps for smartphone sensing solutions.” European chipmakers STMicro, BE Semiconductor, ASML and Infineon Technologies traded between 2% and 3% higher on the back of the report.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on April 24, 2018:

As next-gen iPhones and iPad Pros get TrueDepth Camera systems, makers of components for Apple’s 3D sensing technology will be just fine.