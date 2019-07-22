Apple is poised to lose lots of iPhone users if it keeps ignoring the mid-range consumer

Michael Simon writes for Macworld:
It’s no secret that the iPhone’s average selling price has creeped up over the past several years. Since the launch of the thousand-dollar iPhone X, Apple has been covering up a slow decline in sales with much higher prices. The cheapest current X-model iPhone, the iPhone XR, starts at $749, and if you want the flagship XS model, you’re paying no less than $999. That’s not going to change.
It’s funny, but Apple was actually ahead of the mid-range curve. Back in 2016, it launched the iPhone SE between the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7. It had the body of an iPhone 5S with the guts of an iPhone 6s for nearly half the price. It was strictly a response to customers who wanted a smaller, cheaper phone… But Apple never paid it the attention it deserved. Rather than continue to update it — like Google will presumably do with the Pixel 3a — it was left to languish for years on end, only receiving the most obligatory of updates.
MacDailyNews Take: If the iPhone SE sold well enough, Apple would have paid more attention to it. Obviously, it did not sell well enough.
There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to future iPhone releases—triple cameras and reverse wireless charging in September; 5G, and time-of-flight sensors in 2020 — but until Apple starts paying attention to the middle, more and more people are going to start banking their iPhones for something that doesn’t have an Apple logo on the back.
MacDailyNews Take: We do not see proof that people are dumping their iPhones for mid-range Android dreck. And, no, BankMyCell’s data isn’t proof. The sample size is small and consists only of BankMyCell users.
In January, CIRP found iOS loyalty at 91%, its highest ever, and rising.
As X-class iPhones continue to be released, older models (X, XS, XS Max) will remain on the market and drop in price, satisfying the mid-range iPhone buyer.
Again, Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers. Android can have the rest. They’re more trouble than they’re worth as they generally only want things for “free” and they buy demonstrably fewer apps, accessories, and subscriptions.
If you are a family of four, investing $4000 in cellphones is only possible for the wealthy. Claiming that less wealthy families are cheap is, frankly, offensive.
This is the kind of thinking that nearly killed Apple in the 90s. No, you don’t have to sell a bargain basement model, but, yes, you do have to sell mid-tier models. You’ll recall that, under Jobs, apple introduced solid, reasonably affordable consumer models of the Mac (iMac, iBook) and made sure that the iPod had a model accessible for every income (iPod shuffle, mini, etc.). Apple doesn’t have to make an iPhone that they sell at grocery stores, but they can’t ignore the mid-tier consumer entirely. If they do, eventually they will be back at that clinging-to-life with 2 % percent marketshare place that Steve Jobs found them in before.
Which part of the following sentence did you not understand?
“As X-class iPhones continue to be released, older models (X, XS, XS Max) will remain on the market and drop in price, satisfying the mid-range iPhone buyer.”
I’ll hang onto my SE unless they come up with a similar-sized option.
“If the iPhone SE sold well enough, Apple would have paid more attention to it. Obviously, it did not sell well enough”
Glad you thought the same thing when you wrote off the Mac Pro since it obviously didn’t sell well enough.
Oh wait, no, MDN’s been lambasting Apple for ignoring the Mac Pro and underserving the pro community–surely a market that sells far fewer Macs than consumer and prosumer iMacs and Macbooks.
The SE sold well enough, and looking at its sales purely as percentage against the rest of the family lineup, as Apple did for far too long with the Mac Pro, is the surest sign of short-sighted beancounters in charge.
Exactly what I wanted to say!
MDN seems to be very selective about when Apple should get the benefit of the doubt.
iPhone SE was not the flagship iPhone. Far from it.
The Mac Pro is the flagship Mac. That’s the difference and it’s a big one.
The SE’s relatively small sales could easily be written off as an experiment that didn’t pan out. That’s why it was written off. It didn’t pan out.
As for the Mac Pro:
Of the new Mac Pro, every Mac user should be proud.
The Mac Pro is sort of like why you fund a space program, if you’re smart. Yes, there are pressing needs elsewhere (and, btw, there always will be; it’s a bad excuse for not investing in exploration), but if you’re not pushing, you’re stagnating. Nothing unexpected can be discovered, no new solutions uncovered when no new challenges are ventured. It’s why smart car companies make esoteric supercars of which only a few will ever be sold and on which the investment will never be recouped. As with supercars, lessons learned from the Mac Pro, the Mac flagship, will percolate throughout and improve all of Apple’s product lines. Yes, Apple worst-selling Mac is their most important.
May the Mac Pro never be dead-ended, abandoned, and ignored again!
Think about what you thought of Apple’s Mac lineup when it had a half-decade-old, neglected, dead-end design as its flagship. The entire Mac lineup was diminished. Apple’s management who allowed this to happen were diminished, too. People could only see the flaws – in the machines and the people. Now, with the new Mac Pro proudly raising the flag high atop the mountain, all Macs, and everyone responsible for making Macs, are lifted up along with it. — MacDailyNews, June 6, 2019
You are far too obsessed with the pricing structure of the iPhones and that means you overlook fit and comfort. For many role the lowest price XR is simply not comfortable in the hand. I have one and it is the least comfortable iPhone I have ever owned. My wife simply refused any iPhone until the SE was released for the same reason. I believe that Apple failed to consider comfort in use when designing the X Range – to they feared Android “big fella” competition. Or maybe they just tested the comfort of their iPhones on men with larger hands.