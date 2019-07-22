Apple jumps after Morgan Stanley ups price target from $231 to $247

Apple Inc. shares are up 1.69% in Monday morning trading after Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty raised her price target on the stock to $247 from $231, writing that the company has a “low risk” of missing expectations with its September outlook.
She’s generally upbeat about Apple’s June-quarter numbers, which the company will report next Tuesday afternoon… She also expects an acceleration in services revenue for the first time since March 2018.
MacDailyNews Take: Trillion-dollar valuation, here we come (again)?
As usual, we’ll bring you Apple’s results (Q319) on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, right around 4:30pm EDT when they’re released. Right after that, we’ll cover Apple’s conference call with live notes as it unfolds beginning 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT.