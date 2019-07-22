Apple jumps after Morgan Stanley ups price target from $231 to $247

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

Apple Inc. shares are up 1.69% in Monday morning trading after Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty raised her price target on the stock to $247 from $231, writing that the company has a “low risk” of missing expectations with its September outlook.

She’s generally upbeat about Apple’s June-quarter numbers, which the company will report next Tuesday afternoon… She also expects an acceleration in services revenue for the first time since March 2018.