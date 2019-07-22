Ahead of Apple Card launch, how to set up Apple Pay and use it on your iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac

Despite the number of people who own an iPhone or an Apple Watch, there are still plenty of them who don’t use Apple Pay. And that’s a shame because it’s uniquely positioned to bridge transactions on your iPhone with those in actual stores.
Even though there’s an image of your credit card in the Apple’s digital Wallet, your card number is never stored on your phone or on Apple’s servers. Instead, Apple Pay uses a specific device number and a unique transaction code to process payments and protect your information. This allows Apple Pay to be faster and more secure than using a physical credit card at a register.
In the video [bleow], we walk you through how to add credit and debit cards to Apple Pay, configure settings and use Apple Pay both in stores and online.
MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t set up Apple Pay, yet, go ahead so that you can make secure purchases in stores, in apps, and on the web and send/receive money from friends and family right in Messages. Apple Pay is even simpler than using a physical card, and safer too!
I allays use Apple Pay at my local coffee shop. When their reader went down this weekend, they apologized profusely and said my coffee was on the house.