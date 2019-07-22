Ahead of Apple Card launch, how to set up Apple Pay and use it on your iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac

Patrick Holland for CNET:

Despite the number of people who own an iPhone or an Apple Watch, there are still plenty of them who don’t use Apple Pay. And that’s a shame because it’s uniquely positioned to bridge transactions on your iPhone with those in actual stores.

Even though there’s an image of your credit card in the Apple’s digital Wallet, your card number is never stored on your phone or on Apple’s servers. Instead, Apple Pay uses a specific device number and a unique transaction code to process payments and protect your information. This allows Apple Pay to be faster and more secure than using a physical credit card at a register.

In the video [bleow], we walk you through how to add credit and debit cards to Apple Pay, configure settings and use Apple Pay both in stores and online.