A behind the scenes look at the house that Steve Jobs built – not Apple, Pixar

Dawn Kawamoto for San Francisco Business Times:

Apple products aren’t the only thing [to which] Steve Jobs devoted his passion for detail and design. Just ask Patty Bonfilio.

She is director of facility operations at Pixar Animation Studios, the other house that Steve Jobs built.

“When Steve was designing the building, he let the first architect go. It was clear to Steve (the architect) wanted to do his design and not Steve’s, so Steve said ‘no,’” Bonfilio said.

Instead, he hired Bohlin, Cywinski and Jackson as the architects for the Steve Jobs Building, one of three buildings that would eventually go up on the 22-acre campus in Emeryville. The design for the Steve Jobs Building began in 1996 and took two years, with construction starting in 1998 and the move in date in 2000.

It took a total of four years to build the 218,000-square foot two-story, steel, glass, brick and wood Steve Jobs Building.