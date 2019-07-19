Most Americans have swiped their way into a serious relationship

Angela Moscaritolo for PC Magazine:

A new survey from HighSpeedInternet.com reveals that more than half of Americans (55 percent) have had a serious relationship that began with a dating app.

The most popular dating apps, according to the survey of 400 Americans, are Tinder, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid, Bumble, Christian Mingle, Zoosk, and Grindr.

“Millennials and Gen Xers are casually swiping on Tinder to find love, lust, validation, and even restaurant recommendations,” HighSpeedInternet.com wrote in a blog post. “Gen Zers prefer PlentyOfFish with its expanded bios and advanced match filters. Though Tinder and PlentyOfFish came out on top, many surveyed online daters cast a wide net by using more than one service at a time.”

Online dating isn’t all roses, though. Three out of four survey respondents said they have had a bad experience with someone they met through a dating app.