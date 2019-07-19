Analyst claims Apple to launch ‘SiriOS’ at WWDC next June

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

“Hey Siri, when will you become a full voice-controlled operating system?” doesn’t get you much of a response, but at least one analyst thinks Apple’s on the cusp of spinning Siri out as its very own OS…

“The voice community expects Apple to release a SiriOS for its developer community at WWDC 2020 which would accelerate innovation and adoption,” Yannick Oswald, Principal at Mangrove Capital Partners told Voicebot.

Oswald believes Apple will strike by 2020 because it will not want to cede this space to Amazon.