LAPTOP Magazine reviews Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro: ‘The best MacBook for most people’

Mark Spoonauer for LAPTOP Magazine:

The “MacBook Pro Lite” is no more. At least that’s what I’ve been calling the entry-level MacBook Pro 13-inch over the last couple of years. It had an old 7th-gen processor, no Touch ID or Touch Bar, and a questionable keyboard.

The new MacBook Pro 13-inch for 2019 (starting at $1,299, $1,499 as tested) packs a much faster 8th gen Intel Core CPU and both Touch ID and the Touch Bar. And while the keyboard still isn’t great, Apple has introduced minor enhancements that will (hopefully) make it more reliable. Add in more than 10 hours of battery life and you have the best Apple laptop for most people — at least those who want a future-proof system.

The best MacBook for most people costs $1,299. You can complain about the “Apple Tax,” but I’m telling you that this system is a better value than the MacBook Air at $1,099. You get a much faster processor, brighter display and considerably longer battery life for your money.