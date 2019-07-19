Apple Watch saves UK man’s life after warning him of heart problems

Via The Telegraph:

A father received life saving surgery after his Apple Watch warned him he had a low heart rate.

Paul Hutton, 48, was notified by his smartwatch that his heart rate was frequently dropping below 40bpm – a normal resting heart rate is between 60 and 100bpm.

After visiting his GP and being diagnosed with an low heart rate… He was referred to a consultant who diagnosed him with ventricular bigeminy, a condition where the heart beats irregularly and therefore blood is unable to pump out effectively.

Mr Hutton, a technology writer, of Bradfield, Essex, had a three hour procedure, known as cardiac ablation, to correct the issue.

Mr Hutton has now recovered from the surgery… “I keep checking my pulse on my Apple Watch and it all seems good,” he said.