BofAML: Apple grew app sales in third quarter

Brandy Betz for Seeking Alpha:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says Apple’s App Store revenue showed slight acceleration on the quarter in Q3.

BofAML cites third-party data showing App Store revenue was up 18% in Q3 compared to the 17% growth in Q2.

Bank of America maintains a Buy rating and $230 PT.

MacDailyNews Take: Wait, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall on Tuesday said that Apple’s App Store growth was slowing dramatically.

Now, a mere three days laterm we have conflicting data from another analyst, also based on “third-party data.”

Why does this seem like yet another attempt to induce AAPL churn?

Again, we’ll wait for Apple’s data over third party data, thanks.

