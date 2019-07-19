Apple plans to open office in Westbank’s glitzy Vancouver Tower

Natalie Obiko Pearson and Natalie Wong for Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. plans to open an office in one of Vancouver’s most hotly anticipated developments, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Cupertino, California-based Apple will join Deloitte LLP and IWG Plc’s Spaces co-working unit as key tenants in 400 West Georgia, a 24-story office building that is owned by Westbank Corp. and Allied Properties REIT, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t yet public. The firm will take up about two floors, one of the people said.

The futuristic tower — a rotating stack of enormous glassy cubes said to be inspired by a Japanese paper lantern — is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2020, according to Westbank’s website.