Activ5, a ‘tiny gym in your pocket,’ available worldwide at Apple retail stores soon

Steven Sande for Apple World Today:

One of the best ways to ensure that you’re going to keep up an exercise regime is to make sure that you can do that exercise anywhere. However, if you’re trying to build up muscle mass that can be difficult, as it’s not always possible to have a set of weights or machines at your location. Activ5 (starting at $139.90) is a palm-sized strength training device that works with a coaching app to let you work out anywhere.

Activ5 has developed a special six-week program that coaches users through three five-minute workouts each day. The results by those who have completed the challenge are pretty incredible. The average participant:

• Increased strength by an average of 30 percent

• Generated 32 percent more muscle activity than doing squats

• Generated 55 percent more muscle activity than indoor cycling

• Generated 50 percent more muscle activity than a treadmill workout

• 63 percent of weight loss was body fat

• Most participants took inches off of their waistlines