Activ5, a ‘tiny gym in your pocket,’ available worldwide at Apple retail stores soon

Steven Sande for Apple World Today:
One of the best ways to ensure that you’re going to keep up an exercise regime is to make sure that you can do that exercise anywhere. However, if you’re trying to build up muscle mass that can be difficult, as it’s not always possible to have a set of weights or machines at your location. Activ5 (starting at $139.90) is a palm-sized strength training device that works with a coaching app to let you work out anywhere.
Activ5 has developed a special six-week program that coaches users through three five-minute workouts each day. The results by those who have completed the challenge are pretty incredible. The average participant:
• Increased strength by an average of 30 percent
• Generated 32 percent more muscle activity than doing squats
• Generated 55 percent more muscle activity than indoor cycling
• Generated 50 percent more muscle activity than a treadmill workout
• 63 percent of weight loss was body fat
• Most participants took inches off of their waistlines
MacDailyNews Take: According to Activbody, the Activ5 offers the following benefits:
• Get Stronger – Isometric exercise is associated with an increase in muscle bulk, upper and lower body strength, increase in bone density
• Benefits Over Aerobic Exercise – Stretching and aerobic exercising alone have proven to be a less effective form of training than isometric strength training in bone fractures
• Lowers Blood Pressure – Scientific evidence suggests that isometrics, as part of healthy lifestyle, may help lower blood pressure
• Saves You Time – Isometrics provides a full body workout when you don’t have time to get to the gym
• Exercise Anywhere – Workout at home, at your desk or on the plane or in the hotel when traveling
• Improve Stamina – Isometric strength training can have beneficial effects on performance during endurance events.