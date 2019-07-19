2020 iPhone 5G models may feature 5nm Apple A14 SoCs

Monica Chen and Jessie Shen for DigiTimes:

TSMC expects its third-quarter revenues to be driven mainly by growing demand coming from the smartphone and IoT sectors, and believes the fourth quarter will be even stronger thanks mainly to chip demand for smartphones and HPC devices, according to company CFO Lora Ho.

Ho, speaking on the sideline of a June 18 shareholders meeting, reiterated her remark made during the meeting that TSMC has seen a ramp-up in chip demand for 5G devices.

TSMC plans to spend more to expand further its 7nm process production capacity and build up capacity for its newer 5nm node, according to Ho.

TSMC has become “a little bit more aggressive” with regards to its 5nm production ramp-up, said company CEO CC Wei during a Q&A session at the investors conference. The foundry is on track to move the node to volume production in the first half of 2020. An acceleration in the worldwide 5G development will lead to an increase in demand for TSMC’s 5nm and 7nm processes, Wei believes.