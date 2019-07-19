2020 iPhone 5G models may feature 5nm Apple A14 SoCs

Monica Chen and Jessie Shen for DigiTimes:
TSMC expects its third-quarter revenues to be driven mainly by growing demand coming from the smartphone and IoT sectors, and believes the fourth quarter will be even stronger thanks mainly to chip demand for smartphones and HPC devices, according to company CFO Lora Ho.
Ho, speaking on the sideline of a June 18 shareholders meeting, reiterated her remark made during the meeting that TSMC has seen a ramp-up in chip demand for 5G devices.
TSMC plans to spend more to expand further its 7nm process production capacity and build up capacity for its newer 5nm node, according to Ho.
TSMC has become “a little bit more aggressive” with regards to its 5nm production ramp-up, said company CEO CC Wei during a Q&A session at the investors conference. The foundry is on track to move the node to volume production in the first half of 2020. An acceleration in the worldwide 5G development will lead to an increase in demand for TSMC’s 5nm and 7nm processes, Wei believes.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, a 5nm Apple A14 would be a significant leap that will usher in iPhones, iPads, and, quite likely, Macs with markedly greater performance and noticeably reduced power consumption!
5nm…an incredibly tiny process scale. It is difficult to comprehend that scale. Recall that 180nm was state-of-the-art only two decades ago.
Apple will have a six-month window of advantage if they do implement 5nm processors. After that, Qualcomm will flood the market with their own 5nm Snapdragons (865?) and then Apple will have no advantage. Anything Apple can do, Qualcomm will do as well and sell it for less. Currently, Qualcomm is offering a Snapdragon 855 Plus with higher clock speeds to negate Apple’s A13 Fusion processor, but Qualcomm is touting it for gaming and VR use which is a smart marketing strategy to get Android smartphone manufacturers to buy those components.
A 5nm A14 isn’t going to boost iPhone sales if Apple charges over $1100 for a base model iPhone. I think iPhones are more than powerful enough for most consumers and Apple should simply build a higher-featured and less expensive iPhone because that’s what most consumers would be happy with. As I see it, most consumers just want cheaper smartphones and don’t have a need for greater processing power. Apple could take an A10 SoC, put it into a $300 iPhone and possibly sell millions of them in India and Africa.