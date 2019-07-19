Apple CEO Cook offers tribute to Japanese Kyoto Animation studio after mass murder

Tributes to the Japanese animation studio ravaged in a suspected arson attack lit up social media on Friday, with world leaders and Apple Inc’s chief executive offering condolences to the families of the 33 people who were killed.
The man suspected of torching the studio of Kyoto Animation, which resulted in Japan’s worst mass killing in two decades, did so because he believed the company had plagiarized his novel, media said on Friday.
He wheeled a trolley carrying at least one bucket of petrol to the entrance of the building in Kyoto city, in western Japan, before dousing the area, shouting “die” and setting it ablaze on Thursday, broadcaster Nippon TV said, citing police.
Kyoto Animation is home to some of the world’s most talented animators and dreamers — the devastating attack today is a tragedy felt far beyond Japan. KyoAni artists spread joy all over the world and across generations with their masterpieces. 心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 18, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: It is a truly sick mind that devalues the lives of others to the point of nothingness in relation to its own perceived grievances, warped beliefs, or twisted whims.
Our condolences to the victims of Kyoto Animation and their families and friends.