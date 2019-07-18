Apple’s iPhone XR was the top selling U.S. smartphone in Q219; iPhone 8 and iPhone XS Max rounded out the top three

Dominic Sunnebo for Kantar:

iPhone XR was the top selling model in the US in Q2 2019, holding 7.8% share, with iPhone 8 and iPhone XS Max rounding out the top three best sellers.

The latest flagship models from Samsung, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 held fourth and fifth best-selling models in the quarter.

Despite the very public trade spat between the US and China, iOS share edged up in the world’s largest Smartphone market, hitting 19.7% in Urban China.