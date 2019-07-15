Apple’s strategy for India: Focus on high-end consumers

Writankar Mukherjee for the Economic Times:
As part of its new strategy to focus on driving value in India instead of chasing volumes, Apple has stopped selling the iPhone SE, 6, 6Plus and 6sPlus, three senior industry executives said. This will increase the entry level price of an iPhone in India by almost Rs 8,000.
…
Apple used to assemble the iPhone SE in India along with the 6s and 7. The idle capacity may now be used to expand production of other models, one executive said.
…
The company will localise its upcoming iPhone operating system iOS 13 for the first time for Indian consumers…
“…the priority has changed from just selling a box to improving overall-sales experience, brand positioning and financials…” a supply chain executive said.
Much more in the full article.
MacDailyNews Take: When industry wisdom says ‘price low’, Apple often prices high – and still builds a good business. But will this work in India? Or is this to set the scene for a new mid-range device?
3 Comments
Is this for real!!!!! Apple should not waste efforts on this hopeless country. Steve Job would not support this sort of Microsoft behavior of market share
Dear Mr. Unhappy – Are you unhappy because you’re stupid?
Even targeting the top 1% of 1.3 billion people, one has to admit, has potential for a few rupees.