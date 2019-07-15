Apple’s strategy for India: Focus on high-end consumers

Writankar Mukherjee for the Economic Times:

As part of its new strategy to focus on driving value in India instead of chasing volumes, Apple has stopped selling the iPhone SE, 6, 6Plus and 6sPlus, three senior industry executives said. This will increase the entry level price of an iPhone in India by almost Rs 8,000.

…

Apple used to assemble the iPhone SE in India along with the 6s and 7. The idle capacity may now be used to expand production of other models, one executive said.

…

The company will localise its upcoming iPhone operating system iOS 13 for the first time for Indian consumers…

“…the priority has changed from just selling a box to improving overall-sales experience, brand positioning and financials…” a supply chain executive said.