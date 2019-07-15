Germany has banned iWork, Office 356 and Google Docs in education

Apple’s iWork platform has been banned from German schools alongside Microsoft Office 365 and Google Docs.
Privacy regulators say that using the cloud-based services “exposes personal information about students and teachers.” They also suggest that the data might be accessed by U.S. authorities.
German schools weren’t actually using iWork apps — but they did rely on Office 365. It is now illegal to use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Office apps in the classroom.
MacDailyNews Take: The problem seems to be how information – such as content and headlines, for example, is sent to U.S. servers. While adults can consent to this, children cannot, so Germany regulators have banned the software.
8 Comments
We don’t even get to decide where info is stored on our own iPads.
People still use iWork?
Pages, Keynote, and Numbers are very good programs but that iCloud crap built in, isn’t helping I hate internet tie-ins in programs that don’t need it, sending (your files) in a separate program is best.
Good, forward thinking interpretation of what is going on. My local school district (Massachusetts US) requires students to use Google Docs. We were never asked if we agree to the inherent privacy requirements that come with that use. Google Docs is free for a reason: they are mining all data and building profiles of everyone they can including children. There is a reason it is free.
You were not foreceful enough in your concluding sentence. You wimped out. “There is a disgustingly bad reason that MS & Google products are free.”
Not even Rainbow Tim uses iWork any more.
“US authorities” means the US Spy State which is a spearhead toward reversing the Enlightenment so, yeah, Germany is correct to begin instituting protections against it.