Apple wants national privacy laws. It wants good ones, too

Apple has been a vocal supporter of protecting user data, but a new report from The Washington Post dives deeper into what lawmakers want from the company. The report details that while Apple has publicly called on lawmakers to pass privacy regulations, it tells a different story behind the scenes.
Tim Cook reportedly invited six Democratic lawmakers to Apple Park earlier this year, and used the meeting as an opportunity to make a case for federal privacy legislation:
“It was the first issue he brought up,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene (Wash.), one of the lawmakers who made the trip to Cupertino, Calif. The Apple chief “really talked about the need for privacy across the board,” said DelBene, a former Microsoft executive.
Report continues to explain that while Apple is pushing for privacy, it is also pushing back hard against state level privacy bills and hasn’t yet voiced support for any federal regulation.
MacDailyNews Take: The only thing worse than no privacy protection regulation would be poor privacy protection that doesn’t really address the matter. Perhaps this is what Apple is holding out for?
I really wish Apple would design a straightforward competitor to Facebook that did a few simple things and had a users’ bill of rights that never changed and could always be counted upon to exist, lest the company’s entire reputation suffer. Facebook makes no promises, and therefore just gets to apologize all the time half-heartedly and survive with little to no damage because people don’t have another option that might be worth their time and become ubiquitous enough.
I think you have two ways to access this network that is not funded by advertising of any kind. First, the purchase of any qualifying Apple device. Next, a fee of like $3-5 a month for non-Apple users paid through an iTunes or Apple Pay account.
It would add value to Apple products and those who don’t buy them, for whatever reason, still have a way onto the platform at a nominal price. Another option would be to make the pages viewable for free to anyone, but only those who have the device or pay the fee can post things. That way, you can still share whatever it is you want to share with the world to anyone.
What the bill of rights would contain I’d entertain suggestions. Right off the bat, that no one can ever access the actual data on your page (including what you view, “like” and search histories, etc.) except for you. Not even Apple. Encrypt all of it . . . . if law enforcement can find a way to constitutionally compel you to share your password, then fine. For the courts to decide on more or less a case by case basis as most everything ought to be.
Build some way for users to import their Facebook data if they want to so people don’t have to build their pages from scratch. That might jumpstart a migration movement.
At the end of the day, there are good things about social media and bad. After a decade, I think we have a much better idea of what makes the world a better place and what doesn’t. It’s time a company that has the resources, the motivation and the desire to build something that learns from the mistakes of the past does something bold.
