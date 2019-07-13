Facebook’s Zuckerberg takes FTC’s meaningless $5 billion fine in stride at ‘Summer Camp for Billionaires’

Eileen AJ Connelly for The New York Post:

Mark Zuckerberg didn’t let a little thing like a $5 billion fine spoil his weekend.

The Facebook founder hobnobbed with fellow billionaires at the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Idaho on Friday — also known as “Summer Camp for Billionaires,” as the Federal Trade Commission was slapping his company with the mega-penalty.

Zuckerberg, 35, who is worth a reported $62 billion, was able to console himself surrounded by fat cats like former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Nike founder Phil Knight at the invite-only confab that draws top tech and media executives.