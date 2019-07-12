What if Apple’s AR glasses development has moved into a new phase?

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:
You see, what’s interesting is the focus on the word “development” in the Digitimes claim.
Has Apple really ceased development, or has it not reached a new stage in development called “production”?
If the latter, would it not make eminent sense to seed the product development team across the rest of the company in order to help bring Apple’s many different platforms and technologies in line with the new platform invention.
MacDailyNews Take: Evans doesn’t appear to be a fan of the DigiTimes claim that Apple has ‘terminated’ AR glasses development. Nor are we. Evans makes a good argument to look at the claim a different way.
Perfect timing for a fall release. Just in time for holiday buying.
New phase… “Glasshole done right!”, I suppose?
My guess is Apple will be targeting vertical markets, gamers, design/engineering, healthcare, commercial application etc., not general population. Same for autonomous vehicles.