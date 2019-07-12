Hulu in 4K returns to Apple TV

Jason Gurwin for The Streamable:

Last year, Hulu abruptly removed 4K content from their SVOD service after launching support in 2016. Previously, you were able to stream Hulu Originals and select films like the entire James Bond library in 4K on gaming consoles like PS4 and Xbox One. Now, Hulu has brought back support for 4K streaming — but to Apple TV 4K and Chromecast Ultra.

Currently, the content available to stream in 4K is Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Catch-22, The First, and Castle Rock.

Hulu’s … 4K streaming only supports SDR (Standard Dynamic Range), not HDR10 or Dolby Vision, so it may not have the same contrast and richness of color as other 4K content.