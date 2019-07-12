Parental control app OurPact regains Apple App Store slot

Mariella Moon for Engadget:

OurPact, one of the parental control apps Apple dropped from the App Store earlier this year [citing security risks], is now back on iOS. Whether OurPact’s iOS comeback will pave the way for the other parental control apps’ reinstatement remains to be seen. A spokesperson said, though, that the company is taking it as a positive sign that Apple is willing to work with the app makers..

@OurPactApp is officially back in the iOS App Store! This is major news – not only for our team and industry, but for the future of #DigitalParenting. Please help us spread the word! (Learn more: https://t.co/3qWbcic5Cf) pic.twitter.com/BTUcVS29us — OurPact (@OurPactApp) July 10, 2019

“We take this a positive sign that Apple is working in cooperation with us. They realize device management solutions belong not only in the business world and in the classroom but in a family environment.”

From an OurPact Medium post:

Does OurPact pose any security or data risk to my child’s device? Absolutely not. Your child’s device can only be managed from within your parent account, and no sensitive data is collected or shared from child devices.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s earlier decision to focus on the need to protect children’s data has to be seen as an appropriate one. Now OurPact has passed strict checks, it makes these solutions seem more credible, which should be good for everyone, right?