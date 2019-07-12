Rumor: Apple working with BBC on Apple TV+ comedy series

Imelda Staunton is to star in the BBC’s first comedy co-production with Apple, Chortle can reveal.
Written by former stand-up Andy Wolton, the show has the working title Alabama and also features Darren Boyd and Phil Davis.
Production on the comedy drama is under way and the ‘major eight-part series’ will air worldwide next year on the tech giant’s new digital platform
…Apple’s total level of investment in [the UK] would be ‘meaningful … there is no requirement for Apple to operate in the UK, so it is significant that we are here,’ said Apple’s European creative director of worldwide video, former Channel 4 boss, Jay Hunt.
