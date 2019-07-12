Apple enterprise chief explains improvements for Apple businesses

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

“In the latest episode of the Mac Admins Podcast, Jeremy Butcher, Apple’s product marketing manager for enterprise and education software goes in-depth on the new and important changes coming with iOS 13 and macOS Catalina from an enterprise perspective.

“…the new BYOD user enrollment option for iOS 13 and macOS Catalina… will allow devices to be signed into multiple Apple IDs and keep managed work accounts and information from personal accounts separate by creating multiple APFS volumes.

“He also says that the upcoming single sign-on extension to work with Kerberos Active Directory will be an important new functionality.”