Apple green lights a fresh wave of MFi-approved USB-C dongles

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

“Apple will soon allow hardware developers to manufacture additional Made for iPhone (MFi) certified adapters including USB-C to Lightning audio adapters, reports Japanese site Mac Otakara. Apple is said to have recently informed developers who participate in the MFi program about the change.

“MFi program members were informed of the changes in Apple’s “MFi Accessory Interface Specifications Release R31,” which specifies support for new adapter types compatible with iOS devices.

“As a result of the new specifications, additional third-party options for USB-C to Lightning audio adapters and Lightning-to-Ethernet cables are expected to appear on the market.”