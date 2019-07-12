Amazon Music Unlimited gaining subscribers faster than Spotify and Apple

Becky Scarrott for WhatHiFi:

Amazon’s music-streaming service is reportedly gaining subscribers at a faster rate than the competition, which includes the likes of Apple Music, Google Play Music and Spotify.

The number of people subscribing to the e-commerce group’s Music Unlimited service has grown by about 70 per cent in the past year…

Amazon had more than 32m subscribers in April across all its music services including Unlimited and Prime Music. Spotify is the world’s largest streaming service, with 100m subscribers, but it is reportedly ‘only’ growing by about 25 per cent a year, according to Mark Mulligan, an analyst at Midia Research.