Amazon Music Unlimited gaining subscribers faster than Spotify and Apple

Amazon’s music-streaming service is reportedly gaining subscribers at a faster rate than the competition, which includes the likes of Apple Music, Google Play Music and Spotify.
The number of people subscribing to the e-commerce group’s Music Unlimited service has grown by about 70 per cent in the past year…
Amazon had more than 32m subscribers in April across all its music services including Unlimited and Prime Music. Spotify is the world’s largest streaming service, with 100m subscribers, but it is reportedly ‘only’ growing by about 25 per cent a year, according to Mark Mulligan, an analyst at Midia Research.
MacDailyNews Take: Which of Apple, Amazon or Spotify does the most work to build new talent?
7 Comments
Apple’s biggest problem is this: They like to set it and forget it. Hardware design, services design, even software. There’s a lot of work being done, but within tight constraints (it has to keep looking like this and working like this.)
I think it’s a side-effect of their design philosophy. Don’t release a product or service until you have worked out the design questions and have arrived at an ideal state. And when you have arrived at an ideal state… why change it?
So MBP’s look the same today as they did 10 years ago. Mac Pro had to languish for 4 years (5?) even though it sucked ass. iTunes is still what it was, with some garbage tacked on over the years. Ping didn’t adapt, they just put it out there and it died. The hits go on.
Apple doesn’t believe in iterating in the marketplace. They iterate in the back room and present the final product, even years later. I wonder how that will work with Services, where consumers themselves change in their tastes and expectations, and quite rapidly.
Can Apple change Apple Music quickly enough to compete with Amazon? Can AppleTV+ adapt quickly enough to keep up with Netflix and all the new up and comers? (AppleTV hasn’t.) Can News+ keep up? (We hear publishers are upset and revenues are low; I was initially interested but was too busy to try at the time and now just don’t care enough to try it.)
As long as Apple wants to play in the world of hardware their approach to identifying and generating the Platonic Ideal of a product will serve them well. My hands will always be this shape. My eyes will always see these colors. So such an ideal product iteration will indeed prove to be timeless.
But I don’t think this approach will work with services. Not ever. The whole landscape is changing. There is no ideal music service. There is today’s taste and your attempt to cater to it. But tomorrow the taste will be somewhat different. And next year it will be much different. And the year after that almost completely different.
If Apple can’t get into quicker iterating and quicker updating this foray into Services will go the way of every previous Apple foray into services. Nowhere fast.
Excellent analysis. Spot on. Apple has let Apple Music languish since its launch. It is staggering that no improvements have been made. This is why I am leaving Apple Music, having been a subscriber from day 91. I am tired of it languishing with even the most basic improvements not being done.
Well it works well and is cheaper than Apple if your a prime subscriber. Plus dealing with itunes sucks, so there is that……
It makes sense that Amazon would capture this market. More people come into contact with Amazon than ever come into contact with Apple on a daily basis. Heck, I use Amazon almost daily for price research. Buy an electronic book every two weeks.
Apple is crazy not to introduce a bundled service like Prime that entitles users to the full Apple world, with product refreshes and select subscriptions. Apple is not a very smart marketing company. It makes the best products but does very little to maximize sales. Take the corporate market for example. Zero effort to sell there. Very little effort to make Apple Pay the most used product, even though it is clearly the best. And Apple TV. Yikes. Nothing.
One more reason Amazon is now worth more than Apple. Amazon has more growth in so many different areas. That company stays hungry thanks to Jeff Bezos. Apple could easily create more growth by selling even slightly less expensive products, but we all know that isn’t going to happen. Amazon will happily sell lower cost products to suck in more consumers for services. Apple has done well so far, but consumers are getting wiser and they’ll go to less expensive products or services if they don’t see any major differences between an Apple product or service and some other company’s products or service.
Wall Street is clearly favoring Amazon and calling it a sure thing for Amazon to beat out Apple in the long run. Watch Amazon’s share price rise that much faster while Apple’s share price rides a roller-coaster. Wall Street loves growth yet Apple doesn’t quite understand that. Will the Apple bulls still be boasting about Apple’s profits as Amazon’s share price doubles in a couple of years? Profits are not everything. There needs to be a healthy balance between profits and growth.
Hmmmm. . . Sounds good when you compare growth rates, but a 70% growth rate over the past year to a total of 32 million means they added ~14 million subscribers with their 70% growth rate, . On the other hand, Spotify added 20 million with its 25% growth rate. Clearly Spotify is adding more subscribers.
The smaller the starting subscriber base the easier it is to claim a high rate of growth in statistics. If you start with 10 subscribers and grow to 1000, you can claim a growth rate of 100,000%, but does it mean much when compared with competitors with 1 million subscribers already?