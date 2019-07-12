AirPods 3 waterproof, more expensive, fall release

“Tech industry expert Dan Ives believes that Apple will unveil a new pair of AirPods – lets call them AirPods 3 – at a hardware event in California in September. And he says they’re going to be waterproof and a lot more expensive.
“”These AirPods [are] expected to have some design enhancements and will be waterproof with higher price points,” said the analyst from Wedbush Securities. “We believe $229 is the sweet spot price point for the next AirPods version,.”
This appears in line with earlier Wedbush statements:
“Looking further out, the analysts [Wedbush]predict Apple will launch another revision to the AirPods line later this year. ‘AirPods 3’ would reportedly sport design enhancements and offer waterproofing features.”
MacDailyNews Take: Will they be available in black?