AirPods 3 waterproof, more expensive, fall release

No Comments

Jeff Parsons for Metro:

“Tech industry expert Dan Ives believes that Apple will unveil a new pair of AirPods – lets call them AirPods 3 – at a hardware event in California in September. And he says they’re going to be waterproof and a lot more expensive.

“”These AirPods [are] expected to have some design enhancements and will be waterproof with higher price points,” said the analyst from Wedbush Securities. “We believe $229 is the sweet spot price point for the next AirPods version,.”

This appears in line with earlier Wedbush statements:

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

“Looking further out, the analysts [Wedbush]predict Apple will launch another revision to the AirPods line later this year. ‘AirPods 3’ would reportedly sport design enhancements and offer waterproofing features.”

MacDailyNews Take: Will they be available in black?

Add Your Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,