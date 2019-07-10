Apple Pay is catching up with PayPal, analysts claim

Roger Fingas for AppleInsider:

“….Apple Pay is poised to narrow the volume gap with rival platform PayPal in next few years, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

“Apple Pay transactions are forecast to reach $190 billion in 2022, and $304 billion by 2027, the firm said in a memo issued on Wednesday. That ranks against PayPal figures of $431 billion and $579 billion, respectively, though excluding any offline wallet possibilities, which could theoretically add as much as $257 billion to PayPal’s volume by 2027.

“While PayPal has “the best consumer penetration by far,” Apple is “the clear leader among app/phone-based digital wallets…

“…We expect the new Apple Card… will help drive up Apple Pay awareness and usage…”