One day you’ll wear your Mac like sunglasses

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:
What happens if your AirPods become your primary connection with all your computing devices, accessed in the cloud? What if you could interact with remote systems using Voice Control?
That’s a nice dream, I guess, but the big challenge to developing voice-based user interfaces is authorization. How does a computer know who you are?
Nuance just might have found the missing link…
MacDailyNews Take: Could this be the kind of opportunity Apple’s focus on AR and Voice Control opens up when it eventually introduces its often speculated upon Apple AR glasses?
We rather suspect the Betteridge Law may apply here, but never say never.
I’d fear for my safety using any type of smart glasses.
Of course, people who wear hearing aids cannot use AirPods. Many hearing aids now come MFi (made for iPhone). I have no idea how well they work, or how Apple might include them in any ease-of-interconnectivity options they build into AirPods.